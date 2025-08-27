She Worked At A Sketchy Water Park One Summer That Got Shut Down After Someone Became Paralyzed Going Down A Slide

Svetlana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One summer, TikToker Ariana (@apyps) and her best friend worked at a sketchy water park together in Provo, Utah.

That water park is now shut down. Many people got injured there, including someone who became paralyzed from going down one of the slides.

Ariana was a front office attendant, which meant she worked in the gift shop, handed out tickets, and looked up people’s accounts.

One day, she was working in the gift shop when she heard a bunch of commotion outside. She was right next to the lazy river, so she looked outside to see what was going on.

Several kids were on their hands and knees, coughing violently and throwing up. Parents were freaking out and swarmed the gift shop, demanding answers and assistance.

On the staff radio, Ariana heard that there was a chlorine gas leak. She wasn’t supposed to tell people about it, so she just said there was a little complication that had caused an accident.

She also wasn’t allowed to let them go to the lockers and get their belongings.

Finally, the police came during the middle of all the confusion. The water park was run by a lot of 18 and 19-year-olds, so no one knew what to do. Apparently, the manager got too overwhelmed, got in her car, and drove off. She never came back.

Meanwhile, the kids’ eyes were burning, so they had to be carried away in ambulances. The park got shut down that day, and the story was on the local news.

Ariana assumed that would be the end of the park. No parent in their right mind would want to bring their child back after such a terrifying incident.

But the next day, the park was packed. Lines of people stretched all the way down to the parking lot. It was their busiest day of the summer. She was shocked that people were willing to come after the whole chlorine gas leak incident.

That wasn’t even the worst thing that’s happened at the park. Thankfully, it’s permanently closed down now. It truly was not a safe place to work.

