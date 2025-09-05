5 Reasons It’s Acceptable To Ghost Someone

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 15, 2025
Sep 15, 2025
caucasian woman smiling happy using her mobile
Raul Mellado - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Is It Ever Ok To Ghost Someone?

Beautiful smiling young brunette woman relaxing on a couch at home, using mobile phone
Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Ghosting gets a bad rap, especially since it’s becoming pretty pervasive in the dating world. I do think that in most cases, disappearing without a word isn’t the kindest move.

But here’s the thing: sometimes, ghosting isn’t just acceptable, it’s the smartest, safest, and most self-respecting choice you can make.

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Ghosting Is Completely Acceptable

Beautiful young blonde woman with mobile phone. Portrait of pretty blonde girl in casual clothes.
cherry_d – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not every situation calls for a heartfelt goodbye or a drawn-out explanation, because sometimes, silence says everything that needs to be said.

Here are five times it’s more than okay to ghost somebody and never look back.

1. They Cross A Major Boundary

Beautiful blonde woman smiling happy outdoors on a sunny day using smartphone
Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If someone blatantly disrespects your boundaries, whether it’s blowing past your “no” or mocking something deeply important to you, that’s not someone who’s earned a conversation about why you’re walking away.

You’re not obligated to give a second chance to someone who’s shown you they don’t value your comfort or consent. Sometimes the cleanest, most effective way to protect yourself is to remove them from your life without explanation.

2. They Make You Feel Unsafe

Attractive young woman using smartphone while sitting at the city park.
luengo_ua – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone’s behavior sets off your internal alarm, maybe they’re overly aggressive, manipulative, or their vibe just doesn’t sit right, you don’t owe them a closure talk.

Your safety comes first, always. If a person is making you anxious, scared, or on edge, ghosting isn’t rude; it’s self-preservation. You don’t need to justify disappearing when your gut is screaming that something’s off.

3. They’re Love-Bombing And Then Draining You

caucasian woman smiling happy using her mobile phone, concept of technology of communication and modern lifestyle, copy space for text
Raul Mellado – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Love-bombing feels amazing at first—constant attention, over-the-top compliments, and nonstop “you’re my everything” energy. But if all that early sparkle quickly shifts into neediness, guilt-tripping, or emotional exhaustion, you don’t have to stick around to explain why you’re stepping back.

Ghosting someone who’s emotionally draining you, especially if they’ve ignored your attempts to set boundaries, can be the healthiest option for your mental well-being.

4. They Only Reach Out When They Want Something

Young Asian woman walking street texting cellphone
blvdone – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

We all know that person who only appears when they need a favor or your Netflix password. If your relationship or connection with someone is completely one-sided and they’ve shown zero interest in you beyond what you can provide, you’re not breaking any moral code by bowing out without fanfare.

You’re just removing yourself from a dynamic that’s transactional at best and exploitative at worst.

5. You’ve Already Tried to Communicate, But Nothing Changes

Young black woman with long curly hair using her smartphone and smiling while walking in the city
Miquel – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes you do try to have the conversation. You tell them how you feel, and you make it clear what needs to change…and they either ignore you or keep repeating the same behavior. At that point, ghosting isn’t immature; it’s the final boundary. If someone can’t or won’t respect your words, they don’t deserve more of them.

The Bottom Line

A pretty overweight woman sitting in the living room at home, holding her mobile phone and looking at the camera.
bnenin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Ghosting shouldn’t be your go-to move every time a connection fizzles, but when it’s about your safety, mental health, or peace of mind, it’s absolutely justified.

You don’t owe toxic, unsafe, or disrespectful people an explanation for removing yourself from their orbit. Sometimes, the quiet exit is the loudest way to say, I’m done.

image5
By Bre Avery Zacharski

Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

Prev Next

More About:

Advice
5 Of The Most Humble Zodiac Signs

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 13, 2025
5 Of The Most Impulsive Zodiac Signs

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 4, 2025
5 Reasons Why That First Date Didn’t Lead To A Second

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 3, 2025
Is Romance Really Dead, Or Have We Just Been Looking In The Wrong Places?

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 3, 2025
5 Ways AI Friendships Are Quietly Replacing Human Connections

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Aug 27, 2025
5 Of The Clingiest Zodiac Signs

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Aug 22, 2025

Explore More

pretty woman in an orange dress standing
Beautiful blonde bride posing in luxury room
Young woman face outdoors on green leaves
Woman cooking in the kitchen
businessman in suit with clenched hands sitting
Beautiful young woman in witch hat is