Her Boyfriend Downloaded A Dating App To Check On His Ex, And She’s Tired Of How Obsessed He Is

I don’t think anyone ever plans on entering into a relationship as a placeholder, a rebound, or not their partner’s first choice. Isn’t the whole point to find someone who thinks you’re the best thing to ever walk the planet?

Ok, or at the very least, I think we all aspire to find someone who values us and doesn’t get hung up on people from their past.

This 20-year-old woman has a 25-year-old boyfriend, and she’s growing worried that her boyfriend only keeps her around while he tries to win back his ex.

Not too long ago, she discovered that her boyfriend still goes online searching for his ex. He also downloaded a dating app so that he could check on this girl!

She did discuss her concerns with her boyfriend, but the reality is, this is hardly the first time he’s done something to make her feel like a rebound to him. She feels emotionally drained and exhausted, having to worry about being in second place.

“I’m about to start university and I don’t want to waste my time and loyalty on someone who might still be hung up on his ex, lol. I want to know if I should keep trying to work through this or if it’s better for me to walk away now before I start my university and find someone better,” she explained.

“What I need help with is deciding what steps I should take for myself. Should I set stricter boundaries and give this another chance, or would it be healthier to end things now?”

I think it’s time for her to dump her obsessive boyfriend and use her opportunity in college to meet new people. He’s evidently showing her that she’s not his first pick!

