Her College Roommates Made Her Drop Out Of The University Of Mississippi

Sep 15, 2025
Group of young people are studying together
The college roommate experience is an unpredictable rollercoaster. It can either be about late-night study sessions, friendships, and making memories, or hatred, harassment, and passive-aggressiveness.

TikToker Rae (@raeduplechian) is explaining why she no longer attends the University of Mississippi, and it all has to do with her roommates.

She had two roommates at the university—Roommate A and Roommate B. She had known Roommate A since she was 10 years old, while she met Roommate B on the first day of class. They all ended up joining the same sorority.

Rae and Roommate A were like sisters, but there were some red flags in their relationship. For example, Roommate A would sometimes make negative comments on her social media posts or criticize what she was having for dinner.

The situation that led to her dropping out of the University of Mississippi all started in October on the drive home from a football game at Louisiana State University.

Rae’s parents and grandparents bought tickets for her and her roommates so they could enjoy the game together.

However, her roommates were off doing their own thing. And when her family wanted to leave a little earlier, her roommates complained because they wanted to stay longer. They were also being somewhat rude and disrespectful during the car ride back.

The next morning, Rae could not contain her anger at them after they left her car doors and trunk wide open when they were getting ready to leave. They had a screaming match in the car and then proceeded to drive in silence for five hours.

Two days after the fight, she received a text from them while she was at work about how they needed to talk about housing for next year.

When she arrived home, they were waiting for her to confront her about her behavior and how she needed to change. They would not accept her apology for acting out of an emotional response.

Rae’s roommates would not speak to her, and she was too afraid to leave her room in case they yelled at her again. Finally, she initiated a second conversation with them, which also turned into a fight. Rae told them she would be moving out and that their friendship was over.

Unfortunately, she had to wait until mid-December to leave. Between October and December, the harassment from her roommates grew worse. One day in December, she came home from work and was super hungry.

But when she went into the kitchen, she discovered that her roommates had taken the pots, pans, and silverware away in retaliation for Rae moving out. She had provided the couch and TV, so it only made sense she would be taking those items with her.

The roommates also threw the stuff she bought for the guest bathroom into the living room. When Rae found someone to sublease her room to, the roommates sabotaged that as well. Now, she is stuck paying $800 a month.


Human Interest
