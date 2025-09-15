He’s An Internet Grandpa Sharing His Advice On How To Make Your Life Easier

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Forget about influencers with their ring lights and product recommendations for 12-step skincare routines; we’ve got an internet grandpa on TikTok sharing life advice with some charming old-school wisdom.

TikToker @writers.cramp is not here to go viral. He just wants to help the young people thrive. Here are seven essential tips to make your life easier from a guy who’s seen it all.

First of all, you don’t need to be friendly to people you don’t like. This may be common sense, but many of us put on a polite face anyway to keep the peace and then wonder why we showed so much unnecessary grace.

So, preserve your energy and don’t give it away to those who don’t deserve it.

Next, don’t listen to what people say. Instead, watch what they do because actions speak louder than words. Number three: it’s not your responsibility to fix other people’s problems or traumas.

Number four: if you think you deserve more, you probably do. The fifth piece of advice is that you have nothing to prove, so let people think what they want.

Number six is that you deserve to be happy, and anyone who makes you feel less than should not be in your life.

And finally, do not worry about stuff that is out of your control. Abiding by these seven rules will help make your life a lot easier, according to everyone’s favorite internet grandpa.

In the comments section, many TikTok users expressed their gratitude for his words of wisdom and shared about how much his advice has changed their lives.

“I lost my grandad when I was 16; he was the best person in my life. I’m 34 now, and I think about him every day,” commented one user.

“You spent years to learn these lessons, and you kindly share this for us for free! How grateful, grandpa! You are the light of hope,” wrote another.

“I started doing this except for three and seven, and I am so much at peace with myself. I am going to practice three and seven more. Thank you, sir,” added a third.