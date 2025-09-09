Her Dad Tried To Give Her Half-Sisters Her Late Mom’s Jewelry, So She Took It All And Gave It To Her Grandparents

Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When this 17-year-old woman was just 5, her mom sadly passed away. But before her death, her mom wrote letters to both her and her father, detailing exactly what should happen to her belongings afterward.

She finally read her letter after she turned 13 and found out that her mom had left all her jewelry, as well as childhood keepsakes and mementos, to her.

So, now that her dad is trying to go against her mom’s wishes and give some of the items to her half-sisters, she has decided to secretly move her mom’s things out of the house and hide them at her grandparents’ home.

For some background, her mom sold off a lot of items that held little sentimental value in the time leading up to her death. Then, what remained, including jewelry, some old books, and scrapbooks, was saved for her.

“Even before I knew what was supposed to be mine, I asked for a lot of the stuff after she died. But my dad said I was too young, and I’d get that stuff when I was older and more responsible,” she recalled.

However, two years later, her dad remarried when she was 7 years old. And by the time she was 9, she’d gained two new half-sisters.

Following their births, her dad started talking about how much her mom would’ve loved them. Plus, he began hinting that he’d love it if she decided to share some of her mom’s things with her half-sisters in the future to prove how much she loved them as siblings.

“I told him they weren’t my mom’s kids, so I’d never do that. And he told me they might not be mom’s, but they were my baby sisters, and it would be a sweet and meaningful connection between them,” she explained.

Fast forward to today, and it seems like her dad’s marriage isn’t going so well. For the past three years, his relationship has supposedly been “falling apart,” and he and his wife are currently separated yet still living together (and arguing each day).

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Despite that, her dad announced that he intended to give a piece of her mom’s jewelry to both of her half-sisters a few weeks ago. Apparently, he thought there were certain pieces that would perfectly fit each of them.

She was against that, too, but when they began fighting over her mom’s last wishes, her dad argued that nothing was included in her will; the directive for her belongings was just written in the letters.

“I told him it was because my mom trusted him, and clearly, she was wrong, because he wanted to give her things to someone else’s daughters,” she revealed.

Her dad kept insisting that her mom would’ve loved her half-sisters and wanted them to be happy. She, on the other hand, believes she always would have come first in her mother’s eyes. Moreover, she claimed it was weird and creepy that her dad wanted children who’d never even met her mom or been a part of her family to have some of her sentimental belongings.

Still, it didn’t seem like her dad was going to budge, so she decided to take matters into her own hands. More specifically, she launched a search for her mom’s things and finally found the remaining items stashed away in her house.

Once she got her hands on them, she hid the items in her room overnight. Then, before everyone woke up the next morning, she brought them to her maternal grandparents’ house for safekeeping.

“They were disgusted with my dad when I told them what was happening,” she noted.

It took her dad about three weeks to realize the belongings were missing, and after he made that discovery, he immediately confronted her and accused her of being a thief. On top of that, he argued that she was inadvertently punishing her half-sisters.

According to her dad, her half-sisters were really looking forward to receiving the jewelry. But she insisted it was just because they wanted “pretty things” and that her dad could buy them their own pieces if he really wanted.

Their fight went on for a long time, too, but in the end, she stood her ground and refused to bring her mom’s stuff back home.

Her dad kept trying to make her feel guilty by saying their mom would’ve wanted her to share. Nonetheless, she thinks otherwise.

“I said my mom wouldn’t have left it all to me if she had,” she reasoned.

As you can probably imagine, this situation has since caused a ton of tension at home. Her dad still urges her to bring the items home at least twice each week. And she’s adamant that the belongings will never enter her house again or be given to her half-sisters.

Even so, she can’t help but wonder whether removing her mom’s things from her house in the first place to prevent them from going to her half-sisters was justified or a jerky move.

Do you agree it’s odd that her dad is trying to give her late mother’s things to the daughters he had with someone else? Is she entitled to all the items, like her mom wanted? What should she do?

You can read the original post below.