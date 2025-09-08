Her Husband Slept With His Ex-Wife Before Her Wedding And Got Her Pregnant

Usually, a divorce means you’re done with that person and there’s no going back to them, because it’s such a finality. So when she found out that her husband had already been divorced before she walked into his life, she never imagined that he would go crawling back to his ex.

This 34-year-old woman has been married to her 39-year-old husband for a year, and they have been with one another for four years in total.

Her husband was married once prior to her, and he got divorced a decade ago when his ex-wife decided to leave him for another man.

Now, her husband has never demonstrated that he still has feelings for his ex-wife, so she thought this woman was firmly seated in the past.

"I was naive. A few months ago, he [slept] with her before her wedding. The only reason I even know about it is because she's pregnant and her own husband isn't the father," she explained. "My husband admitted to me he [slept] with [her] because she asked him to. I am devastated. I know I'm not the first person to be cheated on, but I can't explain how much it hurt me." "I can't forget this, no matter what my husband says. I keep thinking about my 14-year-old stepson and how he's feeling. My sister has taken me in." Her husband's ex-wife's new husband is fully aware of the affair and actually confronted her husband over the pregnancy. This man is ready to file for divorce and has since moved out, and he was the one who told her about what her own husband did. Her brother is a lawyer, and he secured someone to help her file for divorce. She would be lost without her sister and her brother. She's left feeling heartbroken that her husband could do such a thing. What advice do you have for her? You can read the original post below.