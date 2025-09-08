Her Husband Slept With His Ex-Wife Before Her Wedding And Got Her Pregnant

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 8, 2025
Sep 8, 2025
Young pretty woman at the autumn park.
Aliaksandr Barouski - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Usually, a divorce means you’re done with that person and there’s no going back to them, because it’s such a finality. So when she found out that her husband had already been divorced before she walked into his life, she never imagined that he would go crawling back to his ex.

This 34-year-old woman has been married to her 39-year-old husband for a year, and they have been with one another for four years in total.

Her husband was married once prior to her, and he got divorced a decade ago when his ex-wife decided to leave him for another man.

Now, her husband has never demonstrated that he still has feelings for his ex-wife, so she thought this woman was firmly seated in the past.

“I was naive. A few months ago, he [slept] with her before her wedding. The only reason I even know about it is because she’s pregnant and her own husband isn’t the father,” she explained.

“My husband admitted to me he [slept] with [her] because she asked him to. I am devastated. I know I’m not the first person to be cheated on, but I can’t explain how much it hurt me.”

“I can’t forget this, no matter what my husband says. I keep thinking about my 14-year-old stepson and how he’s feeling. My sister has taken me in.”

Her husband’s ex-wife’s new husband is fully aware of the affair and actually confronted her husband over the pregnancy. This man is ready to file for divorce and has since moved out, and he was the one who told her about what her own husband did.

Her brother is a lawyer, and he secured someone to help her file for divorce. She would be lost without her sister and her brother.

Young pretty woman at the autumn park. sunset
Aliaksandr Barouski – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s left feeling heartbroken that her husband could do such a thing.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Bre Avery Zacharski

Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

Prev Next

More About:

Relationships
Her Dad Wants To Take His Affair Child To See Her Dying Mom, But She Won’t Allow This

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 8, 2025
She Doesn’t Want To Be Stuck Raising Her Addict Sister’s Kids, And Now Her Family Is Mad At Her For Saying No

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 8, 2025
Her Husband’s Gotten Too Close To His Female Coworker, And Their Friendship Makes Her Uneasy

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 8, 2025
Her Husband Asked To Open Up Their Marriage And Be Poly, But She Wants A Divorce

By Katharina Buczek

Sep 8, 2025
She Overheard Her Coworkers Saying Nice Things About Her Behind Her Back, And It Made Her Realize Everything Is Going To Be Just Fine

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 8, 2025
She Refused To Pay For Her Friend’s Sushi After She Claimed To Have Forgotten Her Wallet, Since She’s Worried She’s Being Taken Advantage Of

By Bre Avery Zacharski

Sep 7, 2025

Explore More

Close up portrait of beautiful young happy
Beautiful calm girl outdoors. Summer woman portrait
Portrait of smiling young Caucasian business man
Close up portrait of a peaceful calm
Shot of beautiful entrepreneur woman working with
handcuffs with a key on jeans background