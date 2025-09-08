Her Parents Have Always Treated Her Like A Loser, So Now That They Are About To Lose Their House, She’s Not Letting Them Move In With Her

profile Bre Avery Zacharski | Sep 8, 2025
Sep 8, 2025
Cheerful mature woman enjoying in park during
If your parents push you to hurry up, be an adult, and figure life out on your own, do you think they’re entitled to your kindness and sympathy when they suddenly need help?

Her mom and dad aggressively pushed her to grow up while taunting her for being something of a loser. Now that she has managed to make something of herself, they want handouts.

She knows exactly what kind of emotional damage they bring with them when they walk through the door. And if surviving their judgment was hard, cohabiting with it might just be worse.

For this 29-year-old woman, the most memorable part of her childhood was having her mom and dad berate her. They nonstop called her lazy and unintelligent, and they said those traits would ruin her ability to be independent in life.

So, when she purchased her first house a year ago after saving like crazy and working two different jobs, her parents didn’t applaud her; they laughed in her face and said she wouldn’t be able to keep up the adulting act.

“Fast forward: my dad (62) recently lost his job, and my mom (60) never worked outside the home. They’re in debt and about to lose their rental. They now want to move into my house ‘temporarily,'” she explained.

“Problem is, I live in a two-bedroom with my boyfriend, and the idea of cohabiting with my parents, who still treat me like a failure, stresses me out.”

“My siblings think it’s ‘my duty’ as the one who’s ‘doing well.’ I feel guilty, but also resentful.”

She’s left wondering if it would make her a jerk to refuse to help out her parents, since they have always thrown it in her face that she will never be able to make it.

Cheerful mature woman enjoying in park during sunset. Happy hispanic woman in casual feeling relaxed outdoor. Smiling brunette woman looking at camera with carefree.
Rido – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Being successful doesn’t mean you owe the people who bet against you anything. She’s human for feeling guilty, but that doesn’t mean obligation.

I think she should protect the life she built when her parents didn’t believe in her. They don’t get to benefit from her now that they’re the needy ones. She should let the siblings who stood by and said nothing figure it out this time.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

image5
By Bre Avery Zacharski

Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

