She’s Teaching You How To Get Out Of A Funk, And It Involves Imagining Yourself As An 80-Year-Old

rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’re in a funk right now, TikToker Gabby Garcia (@viralclubhouse_) is advising you on how to get out of it. She overheard a girl saying that when she’s in a funk, she imagines herself as an 80-year-old, complete with silver hair, a cozy cardigan, and zero tolerance for nonsense.

If you were 80 years old and you got the chance to relive one day of your life from your younger years, would you waste time caring about what other people think about you?

Most likely, you would not spend the day spiraling and obsessing over things that don’t matter. You would enjoy the day as much as you could.

It’s a refreshingly simple mental trick that will bring you peace and strength. This is the same type of energy that you need if you’ve been feeling stuck in life.

Once you actually start putting yourself out there, your world will open up, and more opportunities will come your way.

As Gabby puts it, most people are surrounded by the same people from their job, school, or their town. When you stop holding yourself back, you can finally branch out and meet new people.

Just know that your future self is begging the current you to step outside of your comfort zone!

Adopting this kind of mindset is the secret to leaving the overthinking behind and getting to what actually matters. Its power can change your whole life.

You won’t regret showing up fully for your own life. In the comments section, everyone was loving the advice.

“I do this ALL the time, especially in the young kid stages and teenage years. If I got to have this one day back or this was the last day…it changes my attitude always,” commented one user.

“The moment you change your thinking is the exact moment you change your life!” exclaimed another.

“Love this. I’ve been spiraling on my thoughts because of always being compared to my sibling. I have always felt so bad about who I am because I’m NOTHING like her. I try not to waste my time thinking about it. Just do what makes me happy,” wrote a third.