She Got Stood Up By A Guy Who Lied About His Dad Being In The Hospital, Then Left Her A Bunch Of Crazy Voicemails

Irina Schmidt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of a first date. TikToker Mason (@masononthemic) wanted to show up looking and feeling her best for a night out with someone new. So, she took specific measures to achieve this.

Before the date, she took a nap so she could be well-rested and refreshed. She showered, did her hair, and got dressed in a killer outfit.

Then, she went to the agreed-upon restaurant and sat there for half an hour, waiting for her date to show up. The problem was that the guy she was supposed to meet—Brad—never actually showed up. She realized she had been stood up.

For most people, that would be the end of the story, but not with Brad. A couple of hours later, Brad finally called with an explanation.

He let her know that his dad was in the hospital. Except, that wasn’t exactly true.

Later, he called her again to confess that he had lied about his dad being in the hospital. He was actually perfectly fine. And if that wasn’t bad enough, he proceeded to leave her about five or six voicemails. Each one was more unhinged than the last.

In one particularly dramatic message, Brad was upset because he hadn’t heard from her in an hour, which wasn’t very cool of her.

He didn’t think it was fair that she wasn’t calling him back because he had been super honest with her and laid himself bare. Apparently, the irony was lost on him.

He ended the message with an ultimatum. He told her that if she didn’t respond in the next half hour, he would no longer be interested.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’m starting to rethink things, and I don’t know. If I don’t hear from you in the next 30 minutes, I’m sorry, I just don’t think this is going to work out,” Brad said in his voicemail.

As if ghosting her, lying about a parent being in the hospital, and spamming her voicemail weren’t already a dealbreaker. Needless to say, she dodged a massive red flag that day. He definitely was not boyfriend material at all.

If your date lied, stood you up, and then left you a whole symphony of voicemails, would you clap back, block their number, or keep the voicemails saved for your own entertainment? It sure does make a good story to tell!

“The fact that he thinks he still has a chance is hilarious,” one person commented.

“Oh, but it’s cool to leave you sitting at a restaurant! Rethink things…you mean the things that never even started? This is why we choose the bear!” someone else exclaimed.

“Did he ask ChatGPT for a script on how to gaslight?” another person wondered.