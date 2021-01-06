Candace Cameron Bure Addresses The Internet Trolls Who Hated On Her Family Photo

To celebrate 2021 being here, 44-year-old actress Candace Cameron Bure shared a family photo on Instagram.

The photo features Candance, her husband Valeri, and three children; 18-year-old Maksim, 20-year-old Lev, and 22-year-old Natasha.

In the caption she wished everyone a Happy New Year and wrote that she is “praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind.”

For some reason, this photo of the family gathered around a rustic porch got a whole lot of backlash from internet trolls, and now Candace is addressing them.

Instagram; pictured above Candace wears a t-shirt with one important message

