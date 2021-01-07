Whitney Port Shares That She Suffered Her Second Miscarriage In Under Two Years

35-year-old Whitney Port, first made famous by the hit MTV series The Hills, has sadly suffered her second miscarriage in under two years.

Since she has given birth to her 3-year-old son named Sonny, she and her husband Tim Rosenman have been trying to add to their family.

In an Instagram post shared a few days ago, Whitney explained, “This is not an easy one. We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey.”

She went on to say that she lost her pregnancy. “Timmy and I weren’t sure if we still wanted to put this out there,” Whitney continued.

Instagram; Whitney is pictured above

