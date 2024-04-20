Wineries Are The Perfect Getaway For Girls’ Trips And Romantic Weekends Alike, So Here’s What To Wear While You Enjoy Sipping Vino At The Vineyard

One of the most popular places to go for a girls’ trip these days is to a winery or vineyard!

A winery trip with your girlfriends is a great idea, especially because there are so many worldwide that they’re accessible and easy to visit.

You can even center an entire week-long trip around visiting wineries and vineyards. You can enjoy beautiful locations, learn new and fascinating things about wine, and, of course, drink a lot of wine.

If you have an upcoming day trip or vacation to a vineyard or winery and need tips on what to wear, I’ve got you!

Sundresses

When visiting a winery, I typically recommend dressing semi-casually or wearing an elegant casual look. While you don’t have to be dressed to the nines, you also don’t want to show up in leggings and a teeshirt (unless it’s a themed teeshirt for a bridal party or event!).

When I hear ‘semi-casual,’ I think of sundresses. Sundresses are great at wineries and vineyards, as they’re cute, comfortable, and can be worn with casual accessories. If you wear one with some cute white sneakers or summer sandals, you’re good to go.

A button-down blouse and skinny jeans

This look is great if you go to a winery or vineyard in the fall or winter. Don’t force yourself to wear a dress in chilly weather – you don’t have to! A button-down blouse tucked into a pair of skinny jeans is a great and classy look.

