Rising Country Music Star Taylor Dee Sadly Passes Away After Fatal Car Crash

33-year-old Taylor Dee was a rising country music star living in Farmersville, Texas. Taylor was also a mom to two young children; a son, Vayden Cash, and a daughter named River Monroe.

Taylor released her first album in 2019 and she toured all over Texas after that. A few of her songs even held top spots on the music charts in the state.

“Taylor Dee was born in Garland, TX and grew up in a broken home, with her older brother Chad, and her mom,” her website explains.

“Things were very hard for her as a child amongst all of the fighting between her parents, and her family being very poor…Taylor turned to music for healing. It became her safe place.”

“She was very quiet and shy as a kid and just kept to herself journaling, writing poetry, and listening to all of her favorite artists.”

“Some of which included, Janis Joplin, The Judds, Shania Twain, Pam Tillis, Conway Twitty, along with pop artists such as Christina Aguilera, Adele, and Jewel.”

On March 14th, Taylor was tragically involved in a fatal car crash.

Facebook; pictured above is Taylor

