His Customer Complained That The $150 Steak He Ordered Didn’t Sizzle

Tapac - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve ever worked in food service, you know that customers are not easy to deal with. TikToker @knighten17 used to work at a high-end steakhouse and is sharing a story that proves no matter how upscale the restaurant, there will always be that one customer who does not have any class.

At the steakhouse where he worked, the steaks cost $150, and the signature move was serving steaks on plates that were heated up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Butter and parsley are put on the plates so the steaks will sizzle when they arrive at the table. It’s the kind of entrance that makes you feel like your food is walking the red carpet.

One night, it was super busy, so not all the plates could be kept in the oven to reach exactly 500 degrees. However, they were still extremely hot.

But when he served one customer his steak, this man took one look at his plate and rudely demanded to know why his steak was not sizzling.

So, TikToker @knighten17 bit his tongue and did his best to keep it together. He was forced to go back to the kitchen and inform them of the complaint.

They must’ve stuck the plate straight into the broiler because when he brought it back to the customer, the butter was practically exploding.

In the comments section, TikTok users were equal parts horrified and empathetic. Some even shared their own restaurant experiences.

“When I went to Morton’s Steakhouse, the waiter was so shocked and impressed by my manners! He complimented me on my manners all night and even told his coworkers. He was explaining how nice it is to have a customer who says ‘please,’ ‘thank you,’ etc. People are so rude to waiters!” wrote one user.

Tapac – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I get it’s expensive, but everyone is missing the point that there’s no reason to react that aggressively over a plate,” commented another.

“It doesn’t matter how much you’re paying; dignity and respect are always important. People have lost that,” stated someone else.

If you’re going out to eat, just remember that you don’t need to yell to be heard by your server, and try to enjoy your meal like a civilized person.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan