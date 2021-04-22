22 Years After She Became The Very First Columbine Victim, Here’s How Her Loved Ones Are Keeping Her Spirit Alive

Rachel Joy Scott was born on August 5th, 1981, in Denver, Colorado. She had 4 siblings and started attending Columbine High School when she was a freshman.

Rachel dreamed of growing up to be a famous actress and she wanted to make it big in Hollywood. She was passionate about photography and fashion. She was a talented writer.

On April 20th, 1999, 17-year-old Rachel was enjoying lunch on the front lawn of Columbine High School with her friend Richard.

As she was sitting there, Eric Harris shot her 4 times, making her the first Columbine victim. Her friend Richard was shot 8 times, and he became paralyzed from that point on.

Instagram; pictured above is Rachel

