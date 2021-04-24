24 Years After This College Student Went Missing Someone Has Finally Been Arrested

Kristin Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California.

“She came into this world with an adventurous spirit that never left her,” Kristin’s family says on a website they created for her.

“She believed in her dreams and always seemed to know the right steps needed to reach them. Her smile lit up the room and her hugs were contagious. The love for her family, especially her brother and sister, was without equal.”

In the early morning hours of May 25th, 1996, Kristin was attending a party off-campus. She was walking home and had made it back to campus when at around 2 in the morning another freshman named Paul Rueben Flores was seen walking with her.

Paul was literally the last person to see Kristin because after that she disappeared. Kristin’s family was very vocal about the fact that they believed Paul had abducted her.

When he proved to be anything but cooperative with authorities, they knew he had a hand in her disappearance.

Unfortunately, it would take 24 years for someone to finally be arrested and held accountable for what happened to Kristin.

