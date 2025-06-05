5 Of The Most Dishonest Zodiac Signs

We Are All Guilty Of Stretching The Truth On Occasion

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. We all stretch the truth sometimes. There isn’t a single one of us who can claim that we haven’t dabbled in the occasional white lie.

But there are some zodiac signs who can lie their way out of anything in an extremely skillful manner. If they chose to, they could definitely be evil masterminds.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Dishonest Zodiac Signs

They are smooth talkers who can expertly deflect your words and emerge from a conflict unscathed. They can blur the lines and avoid taking accountability by telling you what you want to hear.

There are several different reasons why they might be lying. It could be to get out of an awkward conversation or to protect your feelings. Here are five of the most dishonest zodiac signs.

1. Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

Geminis don’t mean to be deceitful, but sometimes, they can get carried away and start to embellish things. Lies come easily to them because of their sharp wit.

However, they lack self-awareness and find it difficult to separate reality from fiction. They can justify dishonest actions to themselves and will start to believe their own lies if they’re not careful.

2. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras seek harmony and justice. When they lie, it’s not for self-gain but for the greater good. They try their best to maintain the peace and settle conflicts.

They will go to great lengths to make sure that everyone is happy, even if that means straying from the truth. Since they’re so smart, they can keep their lies straight and won’t get caught like other signs.

3. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces are very imaginative and often live in their own fantasy worlds. They are people-pleasers, so the last thing they want to do is offend someone.

As a result, they might let a little white lie slip to spare people’s feelings. Pisces also cannot take responsibility when they mess up, so they may lie to cover up their mistakes. They usually do not have bad intentions, but this makes them hard to trust.

4. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are mysterious and intense. They are deeply connected to their dark side, which fuels their cunning and calculating behavior.

They plot with precision and do not feel guilty about lying if it serves their own agenda. Their dishonesty is often by way of omission. They stay silent and guard their secrets carefully. Scorpios also happen to be one of the worst liars because of how emotional and erratic they are when telling lies.

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos radiate a confidence that makes them naturally drawn to the spotlight. They often lie for attention without even realizing what they’re doing.

They love to spin stories that people will applaud them for. Leos’ exaggeration is less about deceit and more about celebrating themselves. So, you can take their elaborate tales with a grain of salt.

