Her Stepdaughter Came Close To Drowning In Her Pool And She’s Getting Blamed

tashka2000 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

On Saturday evening at approximately 6 p.m., this woman arrived back at her house when her husband called her to say he was stuck at work and could not pick up his five-year-old daughter from his ex.

So, her husband’s ex agreed to drop the little girl off at their house. She said that was fine and sat down to watch TV, figuring they would be there at any moment.

At 8 p.m., her dog was going crazy and barking in front of a window. She peeked outside and saw that the water in her pool was disturbed, like something or someone had been in it.

“I went outside and saw the little girl in the water, and she was unconscious. I pulled her out, and she wasn’t breathing,” she explained.

“I called the ambulance while trying to revive her. The ambulance arrived within 10 minutes, and I genuinely thought she drowned, but thankfully, they managed to save her.”

Thank goodness her stepdaughter is fine and won’t suffer any damage from nearly drowning, but the problem is, she didn’t know her stepdaughter had been dropped off.

Her stepdaughter’s mom didn’t knock on the front door or do anything else to indicate the little girl was there, so it seems her stepdaughter got dumped at the front porch, and that was it.

Her stepdaughter’s mom is blaming her and accusing her of attempting to murder her kid. She let her husband know her stepdaughter’s mom failed to knock or tell her the girl was at the house.

This woman screamed at her and threatened to hold her underwater to get even with her. She feels lucky her dog barked to alert her that something was going on, as otherwise, she never would have been able to pull her stepdaughter out of the pool.

tashka2000 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She told that woman as much, and she actually spat at her. The police had to hold her stepdaughter’s mom back, and her husband had to get involved.

The whole thing was an ugly mess. Following her stepdaughter’s nearly drowning, the girl’s grandparents phoned her up and made threats.

“I forgot to say that I do have a fence around the house, in the backyard, and it’s usually locked, but that day it wasn’t, which I know is my fault,” she continued.

“Also as I said this is my house; this was the first time the girl was here so I have no idea why would her mom just drop her off in front of a house she’s never been to and no idea why did the girl go for the pool when she couldn’t have seen it from the street, like IDK why did she go to backyard.”

“I’m not blaming her, I’m just explaining. Also, my country doesn’t have a law for a fence directly around the pool; there is usually a cover, but I wanted the water to get warmer. I don’t live here, but I’m currently renovating.”

What do you think of all this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski