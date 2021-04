Katlynn Jones was a 24-year-old mom living in Jacksonville, Alabama, with her 4-year-old son Mason.

Two days ago at 1:02 in the afternoon, the Weaver Police Department received a call from someone requesting a welfare check for Katlynn.

The caller stated that 21-year-old Alex. L. Haynes, Katlynn’s boyfriend, had confessed to his mom that he had killed her.

Facebook; pictured above is Katlynn