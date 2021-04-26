She Was Killed By Her Ex In The Parking Lot Of Her Job And Now Her Family Is Trying To Raise Awareness For Domestic Violence

19-year-old Haven Trevino lived in Lubbock, Texas. She had a young son named Ezra that she gave birth to in 2019.

Her middle name was Hailey. She worked at an Italian restaurant. She was loving and loyal.

She was a wonderful mom who enjoyed teaching her son new things, and her family meant everything to her.

“Weekly dinners at her mom’s were a special tradition,” Haven’s obituary reads. “She loved to travel, enjoyed being outdoors with her son, dancing, singing, and hanging out with her family.”

“Haven will always be remembered for her big personality, loud and radiant laugh, and a great sense of humor.”

“Her ability to light up any room is what we’ll miss the most—her strong hugs that made us feel at home and her love that was unconditional.”

In the months before Haven was murdered, she had tried to cut ties with the person who was hurting her.

Facebook; pictured above is Haven