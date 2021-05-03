She Always Knew She Was Adopted, But When She Went Looking For Her Mom She Found Out She Was A Murdered Doe

It was in November of 1980 that she was discovered buried in the desert of Ludlow, California.

Ludlow is a ghost town that sits right in the center of the Mojave Desert, and only a handful of people call the remote location home.

Just 10 people lived there in 2000 according to the census, and the population hasn’t exactly exploded since then.

It’s easy to see why she was buried there in such a deserted area. Her killer probably assumed nobody would ever find her, except that 41 years ago, an archaeologist actually did.

Google Maps; pictured above is a view of Ludlow, and you can see how desolate it is