She Got Into An Argument With Her Husband About Guinea Pigs Then He Killed Her And Left Her Lying On The Floor

South Windsor, Connecticut. 30-year-old Jessica Edwards had recently gotten married to her husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, and together they had a 7-month-old son.

Jessica was about to graduate from Manchester Community College after pursuing a degree in respiratory therapy, but unfortunately, she will never get to wear her cap and gown.

On the evening of May 10th, Jessica’s sister called 911 in a panic to report that she wasn’t at home and her family couldn’t reach her.

Facebook; pictured above is Jessica

Jessica’s sister also informed police that she had shown up at the home Jessica and Tahj shared together to find that Tahj had backed his Jeep up close to the house.

When he caught sight of Jessica’s sister, he slammed the trunk of his car shut. Jessica’s sister had already noticed that there was a blanket covering something up in his trunk.

Although Jessica’s sister asked Tahj about the blanket, he refused to let her look in the trunk. He passed his and Jessica’s 7-month-old son to her and quickly got in his Jeep before driving off.

It was then that Jessica’s sister placed her call to 911. Officers with the South Windsor Police Department arrived at Jessica and Tahj’s home, where Jessica’s sister filled them in.

She mentioned she thought the blanket in his trunk could have been hiding Jessica’s body, and she said that Jessica and Tahj had been fighting a lot lately.