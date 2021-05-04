She Was Found Mummified, Missing Her Eyes, With Glitter On Her Face And Now Her Cult Followers Have Been Arrested

45-year-old Amy Carlson lived in the Crestone, Colorado area along with her followers. She was known as “Mother God” and she was the leader of a group called Love Has Won.

Although their name sounds innocent enough, Amy’s own family members and law enforcement call the group a cult (meanwhile, Amy and her followers have insisted all along that they’re just focused on spirituality).

There is even an organization called Love Has Won Exposed that is dedicated to bringing to light what Love Has Won is actually up to.

“We report news about the Love Has Won cult to expose their ugly truth,” Love Has Won Exposed explains on their Facebook page.

“We show their shady activity & hypocrisy so potential members can see it before they join. And, we keep loved ones of followers at “mission” up to date about the group’s activities.”

For a while now, Amy’s followers have been taking to social media to mention that she has not been doing well.

Facebook; pictured above Amy wears a crown