Wedding Photography Company Refuses To Refund Almost $2,000 Deposit After Fiancée Dies, Then Creates A Website To Taunt And Humiliate The Man

Justin Montney from Colorado Springs was engaged and about to marry his fiancée, 22-year-old Alexis Wyatt.

Her family said, “She was such a sweet, kind-hearted, gentle soul.”

Just a few months before they were set to say “I do” on May 23rd of 2020, Alexis tragically died in a car crash that February.

While most of the wedding vendors the couple had lined up felt so badly about the tragedy that they immediately issued refunds, one company refused.

Justin and Alexis booked Copper Stallion Media to photograph and video their special day, and the owner of the company (who has not yet been identified) refused to give Justin his $1,800 deposit back.

And then the owner started a website and used social media to taunt and humiliate Justin.

“Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding in Colorado Springs,” Copper Stallion media posted on Facebook, before deleting their page.

“After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day.”

