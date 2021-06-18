Adorable Special Needs Dog Goes Viral For Being Ghosted By His Potential Adopters

It’s a rude thing to ghost someone, but to ghost a special needs dog that needs a loving home? That’s a whole new low, and it sadly happened to 9-month-old Jack, an American Bully.

Peaches Bully Rescue stepped in to save Jack, who came to them when his owners weren’t able to provide him with the emergency care he needed.

“Luckily, he did well recovering from multiple surgeries and has mastered a diaper system,” Peaches Bully Rescue explained on their website.

“His beautiful coloring and love for following humans around makes him the cutest ever!”

Jack was born with spina bifida, which is a birth defect that happens when the spinal cord and spine fail to properly form.

Facebook; pictured above is Jack

Due to this birth defect, Jack is incontinent and he wears diapers 24/7. One of the vets involved with caring for Jack said this will be something Jack will go through for the rest of his life.

Jack can stand up a bit and walk around, but he can’t do it for very long and isn’t up to going out for walks. He does love cuddling up on the couch and playing with toys though, and that’s something he is always up for!

On January 22nd, Jack got all ready to meet a family that was interested in adopting him. Unfortunately, they never even showed up to see him.

