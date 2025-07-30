She’s Cloning Her Dog And Shelling Out $50,000 To Bring Her Best Friend Back To Life

Karoline Thalhofer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

After her dog crossed to the other side and landed in doggy heaven, TikToker Venessa Johnson (@venessamj) decided to clone her pet. Now, she’s shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to bring her dog back to life.

Cloning was never something that was on her radar until her dog, Oliver, passed away. Oliver died on December 23, and Venessa took his death really hard.

She spent many of her waking hours with him. He was there during her workday, at her Pilates classes in the evenings, and at dinner with her friends.

On the second day after his death, she was on the internet, looking up ways to deal with the grief of losing a pet.

That was when she came across an ad for ViaGen Pets, the only company in the United States that does pet cloning. It immediately gave her a sense of hope for the future.

On day four, she decided to have Oliver’s DNA preserved. She went to the veterinarian, who took a skin sample from Oliver’s ear and abdomen.

It wasn’t until a month and a half later that Venessa decided to move forward with the cloning process. She had the skin sample mailed to ViaGen.

At the time, she was on a flight home from New York to Los Angeles. She emailed ViaGen about cloning her dog.

The decision was a complicated one to make, but in the end, it brought her a lot of peace to know that she could have her beloved Oliver by her side again.

According to their website, ViaGen provides an opportunity for dog owners to spend more time with their pets. Many of the scientists who work at the company are dog owners themselves, so they understand what it’s like to be close to a pet.

ViaGen hopes to continue developing the science of cloning dogs so that it can become available to all dog owners.

A cloned dog will share many of the same traits as the original dog, such as appearance, intelligence, and temperament. Cloned dogs live healthy, happy lives and are not prone to more health issues than any other dog.

The total cost of dog cloning is $50,000, which must be paid in two equal installments. ViaGen also offers cat cloning for the same price and horse cloning for $85,000.

