She Adopted And Paid For A Dog, Then The Shelter Gave The Pup To Someone Else

TikTok - @sarahgswartz - pictured above is Sarah

On June 1, TikToker Sarah (@sarahgswartz) and her boyfriend went to the Charlotte Animal Care and Control Center to potentially adopt a dog.

They found a pup that they adored and were told that she was available for adoption. So, Sarah and her boyfriend decided to move forward with the adoption.

They filled out all the paperwork and received a receipt of payment, as well as a piece of paper saying that they adopted the dog.

The organization signed this paper. Sarah and her boyfriend also have the dog’s medical history and microchip information. She even bought insurance for her new dog.

On June 2, the dog was scheduled to be spayed. Sarah and her boyfriend went to pick up their new pet at 3 p.m. that day, but were told she wasn’t ready.

They waited for about three hours before one of the employees came out to talk to a woman who was also waiting.

The employee asked about her interest in adopting the dogs she was planning on fostering. She said she was still interested, even though there were potentially interested adopters.

Sarah and her boyfriend didn’t think much of the interaction until five minutes later, when the employee returned to tell them that he was unable to give them their dog.

The woman never had legal possession of the dogs she fostered, but apparently, there was an error in the computer system that allowed Sarah to fully adopt her foster dog.

TikTok – @sarahgswartz – pictured above is Sarah

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The organization offered Sarah and her boyfriend a refund that they would receive in six to eight weeks. They were also told that they would get first dibs if they saw another dog they liked.

Sarah has reached out to multiple people and organizations for help, but nobody was able to assist her in correcting the issue.

She believes that the shelter gave away her dog, despite all the paperwork and procedures she signed off on.

Luckily, in the end, they succeeded in bringing home their dog, Dove, after taking the issue to social media. Dove loves to cuddle and is always glued to her new owners.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan