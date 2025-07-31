Her Dog Got Violently Attacked At A Dog Bakery, And She Says None Of The Employees Helped Her Save Her Dog

Several days ago, TikToker @carlscroissants brought her dog, Millie, to a dog bakery in Boston. However, her dog was violently attacked, and no one at the bakery helped her at all.

So, she took Millie, a Pomeranian, to meet up with other Pomeranians during the day. Then, she decided to go to the dog bakery.

While she was in line getting a treat for Millie, she put her on the ground so she could get ready to check out.

The next thing she knew, the dog in front of them lunged toward Millie, grabbed Millie’s head in its mouth, and started dragging her through the store.

Millie was bleeding badly, and it was all a blur. She remembers asking where the nearest emergency veterinarian was and running through Boston by herself with her injured dog.

Millie now has two gaping wounds in her head and her neck. She is doing much better, but such a terrifying incident could’ve been prevented if other dog owners were more responsible.

TikToker @carlscroissants thinks that dog owners with aggressive dogs should make sure that their dogs are sociable enough to be brought into public spaces.

She added that people should not be dog owners if they do not provide the proper care and training for their pets.

The person with the dog that attacked Millie was not even the owner of the dog; they were a dog walker. The actual owner did not want to take accountability for their dog’s behavior, either.

“This was completely avoidable, and it’s not fair that my dog is going to have to deal with medical problems and emotional trauma to come because of an irresponsible dog owner,” concluded @carlscroissants.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared similar stories about their encounters with aggressive dogs in public spaces and their owners not seeming to care at all.

“My 9-month-old Morkie dog was killed by a pitbull that wasn’t on a leash. The emotional trauma is horrendous. I’m sorry you went through this,” commented one user.

“I’m so sick of irresponsible dog owners. My cocker spaniel got bit by a dog in Charlestown and punctured his lip and was bleeding. The owner literally ran away. I’m sorry this happened to you and your pup,” stated another.

“People always forget that it could be a kid next. If you don’t have a trained dog, you should have them muzzled in public or don’t take them out in public. It’s a privilege,” added a third.

