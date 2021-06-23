Ashley Graham Has The Best Body Positive Message You Need To Hear Just In Time For Summer

Lincoln, Nebraska. 33-year-old Ashley Graham was born on October 20th, 1987, and she grew up in Lincoln.

Ashley was at the mall in Omaha when she was discovered by a modeling agent, and her career started at the age of 12.

Since then, Ashley has gone on to have an incredible career, and she’s arguably one of the most famous plus-sized models, though she hates to be referred to as plus-sized.

Ashley has always been a proponent of body positivity, and she thinks the word plus-sized just needs to go.

“I think the word ‘plus-size’ is so divisive to women,” Ashley said to CBS Sunday Morning in an interview.

Instagram; pictured above is Ashley

“I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size’ you’re putting all these women into a category: ‘You don’t eat well.’ ‘You don’t work out.’ ‘You could care less about your body.’ ‘You’re insecure.’ ‘You have no confidence.’And that is none of this.”

One of our favorite things about Ashley is that her Instagram is brimming with body-positive messages, and she recently shared the perfect thing you need to hear just in time for summer.

“As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin,” Ashley wrote in her post yesterday.

