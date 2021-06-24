In An Effort To Make The HBO Intern Who Accidentally Sent That Email Out Feel Better, People Are Sharing The Worst Things They Ever Did At Work

After HBO Max subscribers started receiving the same strange email, they wondered what was going on over there.

HBO Max quickly took to Twitter to explain that an unidentified intern at HBO accidentally sent the email out to close to everyone on the mailing list.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” HBO Max clarified in a tweet.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

People on the internet quickly started to offer up the worst things they ever did at work in an effort to make the HBO intern feel better.

Twitter; pictured above is the tweet about the email from HBO Max

Here are some of the best things people had to say about their work mistakes.

“Dear Intern, I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I’m still here.”

“You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It’s a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck <3.”

