Meet The 10-Year-Old That Puts Together Thousands Of Art Kits For Children Living In Foster Care And Shelters

Danbury, Connecticut. Chelsea Phaire might only be 10-years-old, but she’s proving that you’re never too young to make a big difference.

This young girl from Danbury, Connecticut, creates art kits to help children living in foster care and shelters.

For her 10th birthday party last August, Chelsea insisted she didn’t want any birthday presents.

Instead, she asked all of her partygoers to bring various art supplies, because this is what she had in mind.

Chelsea’s Charity; pictured above Chelsea smiles along with children she donated art kits to

Chelsea gathered up all the supplies her guests brought; colored pencils, markers, crayons, and paper.

She put them all together and made 40 different art kits.

She then took them to a homeless shelter in New York, so she could personally pass them around to children.

Chelsea was so moved by how happy she made children in need, and from there, Chelsea’s Charity was born.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.