Missing 6-Year-Old Found Dead In A Motel Room And Now His Dad’s Girlfriend Is Being Charged

Houston, Texas. 6-year-old Samuel Olson was reported missing on May 27th after his dad’s girlfriend concocted a crazy story that turned out to be completely false.

Speaking to KHOU11, Samuel’s grandmother explained that the little boy loved Buzz Lightyear. He was kind. He was funny. He could tell you all about lots of different types of dinosaurs.

Rumor had it that Samuel disappeared around April 30th, but his grandmother insisted that he had been with her up until recently and that Samuel had last been seen with his dad’s girlfriend, Theresa Balboa.

Texas EquuSearch; pictured above is Samuel Olson

Authorities headed out to the apartment Theresa shared with Samuel’s dad Dalton on May 27th to talk to them about Samuel, who was reported as missing.

At 6 p.m. that night, officers with the Houston Police Department listened as Theresa told them that at around 7 that morning she had watched as Samuel’s mom came to the front of their apartment with an officer.

Theresa said that this officer insisted she was going to jail if she did not give Samuel back to his mom.

The officer and Samuel’s mom ended up leaving the apartment in different cars after speaking with her.

Theresa shared this version of events with Samuel’s dad Dalton, who reached out directly to Samuel’s mom.

