Missing Teen Found Dead After Being Beaten With An Electric Cord And Put Inside A Tote Bag And Now Her Great-Aunts Are Being Charged

Gainesville, Florida. 13-year-old Delia Young was reported missing on May 15th after her family said she was last seen in the early morning hours with blue and white star print pajamas on.

Valerie Young, one of Delia’s great-aunts, came up with a few reasons why Delia might have been missing and shared them with authorities.

One of the things that she said was that Delia was prone to running away from home and the teen would get boys to pick her up.

Valerie’s sister Marian Williams was Delia’s legal guardian. After Delia’s mom died, custody of Delia was given to Marian.

Authorities spoke with Marian, who also told them that she had no idea where Delia was.

As authorities began investigating what happened to Delia, they realized contradicting statements had been made about the teen’s disaapparance.

Ten days after Delia was officially reported as missing, one of her great-aunts walked in to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office…

…And she had a shocking statement to make.

Alachua County Sheriff; pictured above is a missing flyer for 13-year-old Delia Young

