She Died In A Drunken Boating Accident And The Young Man Who Allegedly Caused Her Death Was Just Murdered Alongside His Mom

Parris Island, South Carolina. On February 24th, 2019, 19-year-old Mallory Beach was on her way back from a party on Parris Island along with her friends.

20-year-old Paul Murdaugh was driving his dad’s boat, which Mallory was on, when he crashed into a bridge a little after 2 in the morning.

Mallory was thrown out of the boat, and her body was sadly found a week later. An autopsy report confirmed she died due to drowning and blunt force trauma.

Allegedly, Paul had been severely intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash, and he was arrested and charged with causing great bodily injury and boating under the influence causing death.

He was released on bond, and then Mallory’s family filed a wrongful death suit against him.

Paul never went to trial for anything, because he and his mom were recently found shot dead at their hunting lodge.

pictured above is Mallory in her prom dress

Ten days ago on the evening of June 7th, Paul was with his mom Maggie at their family’s hunting lodge located in Moselle.

When Paul’s dad Alex came home that night, he found Paul and Maggie lying outside, dead. They both had clearly been shot at least once, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement.

