Teen Disappears While On Lifeguard Duty And Is Found Dead In The Woods: Now Authorities Have Named A Person Of Interest 21 Years Later

Warren, Massachusetts. 16-year-old Molly Anne Bish got a job as a lifeguard at Comins Pond during the summer of 2000.

On June 27th, 2000, Molly’s mom Magi packed her a lunch then drove her over to the pond so she could start her shift.

It was a little before 10 in the morning when Magi drove away, thinking she would be back in a few hours to pick her daughter up.

When local parents started showing up at the pond with their children for swim lessons that day, they were shocked to see that there was not a lifeguard on duty.

Molly wasn’t sitting in the lifeguard chair, and she wasn’t on the beach…

…But all of her belongings were still there.

Molly had left her sandals, her beach chair, her water bottle, her towel, her whistle, her first aid kit, and her police radio behind. But where did Molly go?

It was a question that took 3 long years to answer.

Facebook; pictured above is Molly Bish

