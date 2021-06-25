This Ad For A Nanny Is Going Viral Due To The Insane Demands And $13 An Hour Pay

Spend enough time searching through job ads, and you are sure to find some that really stick out for all the wrong and eyebrow-raising reasons.

I have to say, the job posting you’re about to see for a nanny has to be one of the absolute worst jobs I’ve ever laid eyes on.

It’s now going viral due to the insane demands…and the fact that the parents of these children are only willing to pay $13 an hour.

A Reddit user by the name of GirlFromTheVille shared the ad, and it starts out by saying the nanny this family is seeking must be available to work from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, but during the summer the hours are 9 am to 6 pm.

The nanny has to be available all day if the 2 kids are staying home from school sick or if they are on a holiday break.

Ok, not so bad, right? Well, keep reading.

Reddit; pictured above is a screenshot of the ad

The ad continues to say the nanny needs to care for both of the kids, ages 8 and 13. They have to organize the house and run errands as well.

Oh, and they need to take care of all the pets, but it doesn’t go into detail on how many or what kind they are. It’s safe to assume there is clearly more than one though.

