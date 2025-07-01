Her HOA Is Putting A Lien On Her House, So It’s Going Into Foreclosure

Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Buying a house is supposed to be one of life’s biggest accomplishments, but for one homeowner, her dream home turned into a financial nightmare, involving hidden costs, HOA chaos, and a realtor who dropped the ball.

In May 2024, TikToker @dailydoseofdaja bought a house that is now in a homeowner’s association. At the time, she didn’t know about all the issues and work that needed to be done on the property.

For the first few months of living there, everything was great.

But then, in March 2025, she was notified about the work that needed to be done on all the properties in the HOA, and it would cost her around $23,000.

The amount was later reduced to $22,000. One minute, she was settling into her new place, and the next, she was being billed an exorbitant amount of money she had no way of coughing up.

She reached out to her HOA, sure that this was a mistake. She hadn’t even lived there for a full year. The HOA told her to contact the seller and her realtor.

She found out that the seller provided this information to the realtor, but the realtor failed to disclose the information.

She tried to work with the HOA, explaining what had happened and that she wouldn’t be able to pay $22,000 out of pocket.

She also contacted her realtor and called her out on her mistake. She also spoke with the realtor’s boss and some attorneys with the company, but they told her they would not be paying for the mistake.

Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The money was supposed to be due on April 30, but she was given until June 1.

She still does not have the money, so her HOA will most likely be putting a lien on her house and starting the foreclosure process.

Soon, she may not have a home, all because her realtor did not inform her about the work that was going to be done.

Her cautionary tale is a harsh reminder to always double-check and triple-check the fine print, as well as your realtor. If you’re planning on buying a home, especially in a HOA community, let this be your warning.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan