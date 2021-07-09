McDonald’s Workers Charged After A Mom Shockingly Discovers Drugs In Her Son’s Happy Meal

Auburn, Maine. On June 30th, Shirlee Marchesseault contacted the Auburn Police Department to report that she had gotten something she never bargained for after stopping to pick up food at her local McDonald’s.

Shirlee bought her 11-year-old son a Happy Meal at the drive-thru, and she shockingly discovered drugs inside the bag.

The drugs turned out to be Suboxone, which is a medication you can only get with a prescription. It’s prescribed to help treat people dependant on opioids.

Speaking to WGME about the unwelcome addition to her son’s mean, Shirlee said, “My blood was boiling.”

“I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

“I’m just wondering, like, how often does this happen? It shouldn’t be in the hands of any child. It’s dangerous.”

The Auburn Police Department said in a statement that they interviewed employees at that McDonald’s location and watched footage from the surveillance cameras inside the store to piece together what happened.

“The investigation has determined that an employee, while preparing meals for the drive-through, had the Suboxone prescription in a shirt pocket, along with a Bic pen,” the Auburn Police Department said.

“The employee bent over to retrieve something from behind the counter, at which time the prescription and pen fell from the shirt pocket, landing in the “Happy Meal” box.”

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.