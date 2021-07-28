Teen Attacked By A 12-Foot Long Crocodile While Vacationing On The Beach But She’s Able To Fight It Off

Novato, California. 18-year-old Kiana Hummel just graduated from Novato High School, and she decided to take a vacation with a few of her friends to celebrate.

Kiana and her girlfriends headed to the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa in Mexico to relax and enjoy their summer.

Unfortunately, while Kiana was on the beach in front of the resort, she was brutally attacked by a 12-foot long crocodile.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Kiana in the hospital

“Anyone who knows Kiana and is a part of her life knows how much of a kind-hearted, amazing personality funny person she is,” Kiana’s best friend Eliam explained on a GoFundMe page.

“Due to an unfortunate horrific event while taking a girls trip in Puerto Vallarta Mexico, Kiana was viciously attacked by a 12ft crocodile while on the beachfront of the Marriott Resort.”

“This amazing and powerful woman managed to fight for her life and fight off this wild animal as it was attached to her lower legs, and also being dragged into the ocean!!”

“Kiana’s quick thinking, adrenaline and the will to survive and live to tell this story is one to always remember.”

“With this amazing second chance at life brings a long road to recovery, healing, and emotional trauma.”

