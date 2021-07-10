The Girl Who Sang The Viral Song ‘Friday’ Is Now Opening Up About All The Online Bullying She Faced Over It

You might remember the catchy song “Friday” that came out 9 years ago. It went pretty viral after the girl behind it, Rebecca Black, uploaded it to YouTube nearly a decade ago.

She was just 13-years-old at the time.

Instagram; pictured above is Rebecca at 13 when she released her song online

“It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday, everybody’s lookin’ forward to the weekend, weekend,” She sang in the catchiest and most memorable part of her song.

What you probably didn’t know is that Rebecca faced a lot of backlash and bullying over the song, and now she’s opening up about it.

It never ceases to amaze me how mean people can be to each other, and I found it very surprising that Rebecca even got death threats shortly after she uploaded her “Friday” video. Rebecca was bullied online and in school too, so she eventually dropped out entirely so her mom could homeschool her.

How sad is that? All over a YouTube video…

Instagram; pictured above is Rebecca all grown up

