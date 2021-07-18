Woman Pulls 13 Teeth Out Of A Patient And Breaks Into A Dental Office

Sun Valley, Nevada. Ready for one of the craziest and strangest crimes I’ve ever heard of?

42-year-old Laurel Eich from Reno, Nevada, was recently arrested and charged with several different felonies for what she allegedly did at a dental office.

It was May 3rd of this year that deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a dental office after getting a report of an alarm going off after-hours.

The office was located on Sun Valley Boulevard, and deputies discovered one of the doors of the office was open, and one of the windows in the back had been broken.

K9 deputies helped to secure the scene, and inside of the office, a cash drawer had clearly been opened. $22,861 worth of checks and cash was stolen from the dental office.

When the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the burglary, Laurel came up as a person of interest for them.

“During the investigation, detectives also learned that Eich performed 13 tooth extractions at an earlier date and time on one person,” the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office explained in a press release.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is 42-year-old Laurel Eich from Reno in her mugshot

“Eich admitted to multiple people, including detectives, that she performed the medical procedure and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.”

