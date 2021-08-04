$10,000 Reward Now Being Offered To Help Find The Person Who Stabbed This Woman And Her Dog To Death While They Were Walking In A Park

Atlanta, Georgia. 40-year-old Katie Janness and her beloved dog Bowie were walking together in Piedmont Park in the early morning hours of July 28th.

At around 1:10 that morning, Katie and Bowie were found horrifically stabbed to death, and the Atlanta Police Department has been working nonstop since then to track down Katie and Bowie’s killer.

“Katie was gruesomely murdered in Piedmont Park early Wednesday morning. Katie was a kind, beautiful and loyal partner,” Katie’s wife Emma wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Today I lost the love of my life and my baby boy. It was tragic. She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her.”

“He was the sweetest most loyal companion. My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. It is truly appreciated.”

The Atlanta Police Department has said there is a $10,000 reward now being offered to help find the person who brutally took the lives of Katie and Bowie.

Additionally, the Atlanta Police Department shared a few photos on social media of people they think could have seen something or witnessed the attacks.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Katie

