America’s Oldest Working Nurse Finally Retires At 96-Years-Old Which Means She Has Been In Nursing For Over 70 Years

Tacoma, Washington. Where do you see yourself being in your 80’s or 90’s?

Relaxing in retirement? That’s what we all want, except for a few who enjoy being busy in little ways.

In a generation that wants to earn well and retire soon to enjoy the luxuries of this life, there is one woman who defied everything to still work, at 96.

A 96-year-old woman has decided to retire from a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, where she was the country’s oldest working nurse.

Florence “SeeSee” Rigney, the oldest working nurse in America, is retiring after more than 70 years in the profession, according to MultiCare Health System. Friday, July 16, 2021, was her last day.

The medical world had only recently been introduced to Penicillin when Rigney began her nursing.

Rigney worked hard from the start of her profession as a student nurse at Washington’s Tacoma General School of Nursing. She only took a “leave” from nursing to raise her two children.

“I don’t enjoy sitting around; I have to be productive.” Rigney remarked, “It’s in my personality.” “I’m not sure what made me want to be a nurse, but it’s something I’ve always loved to do.”

Working as a nurse, according to the hospital, has kept Rigney quite busy. She’s worked as an operating nurse all over the country and can walk up to three miles during her shifts, according to her Fitbit.

MultiCare Health System; pictured above is Florence “SeeSee” Rigney

