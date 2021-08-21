Couple On A Date Night Involved In A Hit-And-Run Where The Husband Sadly Passed Away While The Wife Is Still In Critical Condition

Buena Park, California. On August 14th, Keith and Tami Alan were driving in their car through Buena Park when someone ran a red light and slammed into them.

Speaking to KTLA, Keith and Tami’s daughter Naomi said that the couple was driving home after a date night together.

She was told by police officers that her mom was taken to the hospital, but after receiving no news about what had happened to her dad, Naomi took it upon herself to head over to where the accident had occurred.

Naomi arrived to find a tarp was covering the body of her dad, who had sadly not survived the crash. Naomi’s mom Tami did survive and she is currently in critical condition in a local hospital.

“She asks every day, ‘Where is your dad?’ Every day, we have to break the news to her again that he’s gone,” Naomi explained to KTLA.

GoFundMe; pictured above are Keith and Tami Alan

“And she has a tough time remembering that because she doesn’t remember leaving the house.”

Naomi created a GoFundMe page, where she mentioned that her dad died the day before she was supposed to celebrate her birthday.

“…My father was killed by a driver and several passengers who struck him in a red Chevy Silverado pick-up truck at the intersection of Western and Auto Center,” Naomi wrote.

