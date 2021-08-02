Missing Woman Tortured In A Mobile Home Before Her Body Was Weighed Down And Thrown In A Pond

Fort Smith, Arkansas. 40-year-old Tara Strozier disappeared over a week ago, after last being seen on July 17th.

Tara was a mom of three children, and her loved ones have described her as a beautiful woman who many people adored. She was confident, selfless, and loyal.

Tara was driving through Cameron, Oklahoma when she was last seen, and she was in her black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plates.

When her family failed to be able to get a hold of her, they reported her as missing. She was not the type of person to go no contact with any of her loved ones, especially her children.

Tara’s friends and family set to work passing out more than 140 flyers in the local area with the hopes that someone would know where Tara was.

7 days after Tara went missing, her car was found abandoned in Cameron on a private drive. At this point, authorities suspected foul play was what led to Tara’s disappearance.

Unfortunately, on July 30th, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that they had found Tara’s body in a pond close to Rock Island, Oklahoma.

“Based on the joint investigation, authorities believe Strozier was tortured at an unoccupied mobile home off Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being murdered by the pond near Rock Island,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained in a press release.

