After She Went Missing Her Body Was Found Miles Away From Her Crashed Car

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A few days ago, 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl drove from where she lived in from Tampa, Florida to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina so that she could spend time with her dad.

Although a pretty long trip to make in the car, Sheridan got to Myrtle Beach without a problem, and her mom Kelly last spoke to her on Sunday, September 19th.

That day, Sheridan Facetimed with Kelly at 1 in the afternoon. She was in Myrtle Beach, and she had attempted to rent a scooter, but she was turned away for not having shoes on her at the time.

Over the phone, she said to her mom that she was going to be starting the drive home to Tampa, but Kelly asked her to stay one more night and then drive in the morning.

Facebook; pictured above is Sheridan

Kelly tried to get a hold of Sheridan after that Facetime call but to no avail. Her daughter was not getting in touch with her and every single call was sent directly to voicemail.

Taking to Facebook, Kelly made a post asking for help and she also reported Sheridan missing to the police.

“Please help me find my daughter,” Kelly wrote in a Facebook post. “Last seen at 300 S. Ocean in Myrtle Beach.”

“We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up. She could have been driving back from Myrtle Beach to Tampa. Let let me know if anyone has seen her. Otherwise please pray she comes home to us safely!”

