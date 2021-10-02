This Mom Made A Joke On TikTok About Her Babies Ingesting Purple Sharpies And People Started Panicking

Christel Holland is a mom and she’s really no stranger to going viral, given that several of the videos she has made on TikTok have really taken off.

Quite a few of them already boast a few hundred thousand views, but one video she made really has exploded, and people began panicking over it.

In Christel’s most controversial clip, she shared a video of her 3-year-old daughter when she was just an infant.

In the clip, she’s crying, and the whole inside of her mouth is a shocking purple color.

“Throwback to when my daughter ate a purple Sharpie when she was a little baby and it stained her mouth for like a week,” Christel said.

“And then my son did it too.”

She put the caption, “Only moms know what this actually is,” on her video…

…But some people had no idea what she was talking about.

TikTok; pictured above is a close up of her daughter’s purple mouth

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.