She Was Just 10-Weeks Old When She Was Kidnapped After Her Mom Was Brutally Murdered And It’s Been 23 Years Without Answers In Either Case

Strasburg, Virginia. On the morning of July 27th, 1998, 10-week-old Allyson Kathleen Dalton was at home with her mom in the apartment they shared on Charles Street.

Allyson and her 20-year-old mom Sylena Jo Dalton lived on the second story of the building, located at 175 South Charles Street. Their apartment number was B-8.

7:45 that morning was the final time that anyone could account for where Allyson was. Shortly thereafter, Sylena was found dead and Allyson went missing.

It was 2:25 in the afternoon when someone that Sylena worked with stopped by her place, only to find her brutally stabbed on her couch.

She sadly was dead by the time her coworker found her, however, baby Allyson was nowhere to be found.

The Virginia State Police has said they think Sylena was murdered sometime between 9:15 to 10:30 in the morning.

When the police spoke to Sylena and Allyson’s neighbors, they indicated that they didn’t hear any notice or commotion coming from their apartment on that day.

Virginia State Police; pictured above is baby Allyson shortly before she went missing

Authorities have said that they did search Allyson’s apartment, but they could not find the murder weapon in there.

