Is It Really Possible To Eat Healthy Without Spending A Lot Of Money? This Professional Chef Thinks So, And Here Are Their Tips For How You Can Do This

Many people believe that in order to eat healthily, you need to shell out a significant amount of money to do so.

I mean, there’s a reason why Whole Foods pretty quickly was given the nickname “Whole Paycheck.”

If you thought eating well without spending a lot of money was out of reach, you need to hear from this professional chef who shared a very eye-opening post on Reddit.

In their post, this chef, who goes by the name Aichliss, dished out their tips on how you can actually do this, and it’s not only completely doable but realistic to put into practice.

Aichliss broke down their advice into food categories, which included legumes, grains and cereals, fruits and vegetables, proteins, and anything that doesn’t fall into those categories.

Aichliss started out by recommending you buy dried legumes such as beans and lentils, since they are so cheap and they don’t really go bad if you properly store them in your kitchen.

This chef then suggested exploring African and Middle Eastern cooking to get a feel for all the unique things you can do with legumes.

Moving on to grains and cereals, Aichliss pointed out that flour, rice, and barley fall under this category and all make for great staples in your meal making.

Aichliss did say to stay away from quinoa and other things deemed “superfoods” because of their inflated prices.

